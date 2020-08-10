ward

Bill and Sharon Ward of Pemberville celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on August 7, 2020. They have two children: Brian (Faith) Ward of Monterey Park, CA and Eric (Marna) Ward of Perrysburg. They have five grandchildren: Makarya and Amado (CA) and Chelsea, Jocelyn and Colsen (Perrysburg). Bill served in the Navy (on the USS Newport News (1970-1972) including 9 months off the coast of Vietnam. Bill has spent most of his career in kitchen cabinet design and sales. Sharon worked for 28 years as a postal clerk until her retirement in 2013. Due to Covid-19 there will be no party.

