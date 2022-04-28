Ron & Linda (Hutchinson) Crawford of Cygnet, Ohio are celebrating their 50th wedding Anniversary on April 22, 2022 with an open house from 1-5pm at the Atrium of the Veterans Building at the Bowling Green, City Park. They were married at Mt. Zion in Wayne. They have 4 children, Tanya (Gary Chamberlain), Craig Crawford, Jason Crawford (Deceased), Justin Crawford (Jes) and five grandchildren.
