Art and Judy (Milligan) Myerholtz of Bowling Green, Ohio are celebrating their 50th anniversary. They were married on July 9, 1971 in St. Louis Catholic Church, Custar, Ohio. They are the parents of Jason, Marengo, Oh., Brian (Laurie) Winnetka, IL., and Julie (Todd Snauwaert) Deerfield, IL. They have seven grandchildren; Adrianna Myerholtz (Luke Weber), Cardington, Brandon Myerholtz, Columbus, Logan Myerholtz, Mansfield, Katie and Alex, Winnetka, IL., Ethan and Emily Snauwaert, Deerfield, IL., and two great granddaughters: Paislee Myerholtz and Hazel Weber, Cardington. One great-granddaughter, Ember Ann Weber, is an angel in heaven watching over us. They are celebrating with a family gathering in the Smoky Mountains in August.
