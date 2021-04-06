Frankforther

Bill and Mary Frankforther.

Bill and Mary Frankforther of Wayne will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on April 5th, 2021. They have two children: Paul and Jami (Brian) Bramble I. They also have three grandchildren: Mykel Spence, Cheyenne and Brian Bramble II, and one great-grandson Kailer. They will celebrate with their son on their anniversary. At a later date, they will celebrate with their daughter and her family in Nine Mile Falls, Washington.

