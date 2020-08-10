Seeliger

Scott and Karen Seeliger of Bowling Green celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on August 8th, 2020. They have two daughters: Keri (Tony) Buff and Kori (Kevin) Atwood. They also have five grandchildren, who they love to spoil: Kloe and Kolin Atwood, and Scotty, Max and Mia Buff. Scott and Karen are high school sweethearts from Madison, Wisconsin. They are proud to have called Bowling Green home for the last 30 years.

