Janelle and Larry Busdeker of Findlay are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on November 21st. Janelle, daughter of the late Bernard and Wilma Schneider of Bowling Green, Ohio, and Larry, son of the late Willard and Freida Busdeker of Pemberville, Ohio are both graduates of Eastwood High School, as well as BGSU. They were united in marriage at Zoar Lutheran Church, Perrysburg, Ohio. Janelle is a retired teacher from the Findlay City Schools after 30 years with the system, and Larry has served as the Superintendent of the Hancock Educational Service Center for the past 25 years after various administrative positions in both Wood and Hancock Counties. They are members of Trinity Lutheran Church in Findlay and are blessed to have two children, Lindsey (Craig) Hauzie of Westerville and Lance (Abigail Jansen) Busdeker of Montgomery, as well as five grandchildren, Claire and Evan Hauzie; Hayes, Stella and Maeve Busdeker
