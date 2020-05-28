James and Linda Herman of Perrysburg are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on May 23, 2020.
They have four children: Fred (Nancy) West Chester; Sally (Kevin) Klinect, Olmsted Falls; Jay (Sarah), Dublin and Heidi (Doug) Klausen, LaGrange, KY. They have seven grandchildren: Jack, Nathan, Allie, James, Brandon, Caleb and Lucy.
Jim is a retired Service Engineer from Owens-Illinois and Linda is a retired physical education teacher from Anthony Wayne Schools. Jim enjoys golfing and taking meticulous care of his lawn. Linda enjoys spending time with her grandchildren and volunteers as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA).
The couple would appreciate phone calls, cards and well wishes from family and friends.