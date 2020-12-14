The family of Steve and Harriett (Mills) Sockrider are happy to announce their 50th wedding anniversary. They were united in marriage on December 12th, 1970, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Bowling Green. Steve was a teacher at Washington Local Schools for over 25 years and operated the S & S Barber Shop on Main St. Harriett spend over 30 years at Bowling Green State University primarily working in The Office of Student Residence Life. Steve and Harriett love spending time with their two children, daughter-in-law, and six grandchildren. They are blessed to share the last 50 years making so many wonderful memories with children, grandchildren, siblings, nephews, nieces, cousins, and great friends along their journey. Congratulation cards will reach them at 33 Summerfield Blvd, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
