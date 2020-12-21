Neal & Darlene Allen of Bowling Green are celebrating their 50th Wedding Anniversary. They were married on December 19th, 1970 at St. Thomas More University Parish.
They have three children: David (Erin) Houston, TX, Jeff (Kevin) Cabin John, MD, and Kelly (John) Houston, TX. They have also been blessed with five grandchildren: Baxter, Tate, Emerson, JJ and Teagan.
Neal is a U.S. Navy Veteran. He served as the Assistant Principal at BG Jr and Sr High Schools, and Rossford High School. He also was The BG High School Principal from 1979 to 1992. He then served as an Admissions Counselor at BGSU from 1993 thru 2011.
Darlene retired from the BG City Schools with 30 years of experience. She taught Health & Physical Education at the Jr High, Ridge, Kenwood, Milton, and Conneaut Schools.