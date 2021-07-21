Lincoln and Susie (Swaisgood) Rowell are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, July 30th.
Lincoln and Susie were married in Fremont, Ohio. Lincoln retired as the owner and operator of Rowell Trucking a few years ago. Susie retired in 2020 as Director of Purchasing from CMC Group in Bowling Green.
Both have served New Hope Church and The Church of the Good Shepherd many decades, particularly in youth and kids ministry. They proudly volunteered on a Christian mission trip to Haiti to build homes in 1999.
Their family includes Jonah Rowell of Fostoria, Jake & Christina Rowell of San Clemente, California and three grandchildren Alayna Rowell, the late Mason Rowell and Hannah Rowell.
The children and grandchildren are planning an Alaskan cruise in 2022 to celebrate.
Lincoln and Susie have lived their lives deeply devoted to each other, to their families, and to God. They have been a source of love and wisdom to all who know them.