The children of Dr. Thomas and Evelyn (Hoversten) Kinstle of Bowling Green, Ohio, wish to announce the 50th wedding anniversary of their parents. Evie and Tom were married on August 8, 1970 in Omaha, Nebraska.
The couple have eight children Darcy (Dan) Layman, Deanna (Tim) Meeker, Bruce (Carla) Doyle, Brad (Carol) Doyle, Lana (Lee) Keppeler, Lisa (Ken) Woodley, Holli Kinstle (Chris Nozaki-Curtis) and John Kinstle. They also have twenty-eight grandchildren, fifty-five great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren.
They met when both were living in Ames, Iowa and moved to Ohio shortly after their marriage. Tom retired from Bowling Green State University as a Chemistry Professor. Evie was a bartender and ran her own cleaning business.
They both enjoy traveling and camping.