Bill & Sandra Nourse
November 6, 2021
Bill and Sandra (Hein) Nourse of Bowling Green, Ohio are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary today. They were married November 6, 1971 in the North Baltimore Church of Christ. Bill a graduate of NBHS, served with the 584th MP, Ohio Army National Guard and retired from ODOT. Sandy graduated from BGHS and retired from Wood County Hospital. Their first home as a married couple was in North Baltimore. They have one daughter, Dawn Miller, Bowling Green and grandchildren Mallory and AJ.