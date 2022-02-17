Rick and Myra (Lance) Van Vorhis

Rick and Myra (Lance) Van Vorhis will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on February 5th. They were married at St. Louis Catholic Church in Custar, OH on February 5, 1972. They have lived in the Bowling Green area where they raised their two sons, Gregory (Jenn) Van Vorhis of Luckey, OH and Lance (Kristy) Van Vorhis of San Tan Valley, AZ. They are blessed with three grandchildren: Evan, Kaleb and Amelia. Myra retired as a pharmacy technician and together they own Bee Gee Rental and Sales. They will be celebrating the occasion with family.

