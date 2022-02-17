Rick and Myra (Lance) Van Vorhis will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on February 5th. They were married at St. Louis Catholic Church in Custar, OH on February 5, 1972. They have lived in the Bowling Green area where they raised their two sons, Gregory (Jenn) Van Vorhis of Luckey, OH and Lance (Kristy) Van Vorhis of San Tan Valley, AZ. They are blessed with three grandchildren: Evan, Kaleb and Amelia. Myra retired as a pharmacy technician and together they own Bee Gee Rental and Sales. They will be celebrating the occasion with family.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Updated: Area under level two snow advisory, closings and cancellations
- Peloton scrapped: Mismanagement cited in ‘winding down’ of new Wood County plant
- Snowmobilers drove off a bridge into ditch
- Peloton repurposed? Building expected to be sold — and soon
- ‘Stay home:’ Wood County expected to get 18 inches of snow
- Guilty plea to sex charges: N. Baltimore man had 27,000 images of nude minors on phone
- Alexander Paul DePue
- Perrysburg man convicted of murder has latest appeal denied
- Crash briefly ties up US 6
- Derrick Thomas Duncan
Videos
Collections
- Lake vs Elmwood, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022
- Snow piles up in BG
- BG vs Perrysburg, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022
- Eastwood vs Lake, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022
- BG vs Napoleon, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022
- BG vs Perrysburg, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022
- BG vs St. Francis, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022
- BG vs Northview, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022
- BGSU vs Toledo, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022
- Eastwood vs Lake, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022