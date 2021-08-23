Paul and Doris (Stacy) Herringshaw are celebrating 40 years of marriage. They were married August 22, 1981 in Bowling Green, Ohio. Doris is a retired extension educator and is currently serving as a Wood County Commissioner. Paul continues to work on the family farm. They are the parents of Sarah (Michael) Brooks and Brian (Sarah) Herringshaw . They have two grandchildren to spoil, Ava Herringshaw (Bowling Green, OH) and Harrison Brooks (Maple Grove, MN).
