Paul and Doris (Stacy) Herringshaw

Paul and Doris (Stacy) Herringshaw 

Paul and Doris (Stacy) Herringshaw are celebrating 40 years of marriage. They were married August 22, 1981 in Bowling Green, Ohio. Doris is a retired extension educator and is currently serving as a Wood County Commissioner. Paul continues to work on the family farm. They are the parents of Sarah (Michael) Brooks and Brian (Sarah) Herringshaw . They have two grandchildren to spoil, Ava Herringshaw (Bowling Green, OH) and Harrison Brooks (Maple Grove, MN).

0
0
0
0
0