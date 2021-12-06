Jim and Elaine (Gerken) Stainbrook of Bowling Green, Ohio are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary on December 7, 2021. Jim was originally from Fostoria and Elaine was from Napoleon. They were married at Prout Chapel on the Bowling Green State University campus. They have seven sons, Mark (Abby), Drew (Melissa), Mike (Sarah), Matt (Andrea), Joe, Andrew, Bill (Sabrina) and eight grandchildren.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Special Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Pemberville man sentenced for armed robbery in BG
- Surveillance video, detective work used to ID alleged BG arsonist
- BG car wash fire is suspicious; police arrest suspect in separate fire
- Wauseon man indicted for having a gun in a BG bar
- Sandra Ann Dobbins
- Richard K. Farwig
- Otsego financial forecast detailed
- Rossford man resentenced for 2020 crimes
- Bobcats take down powerhouse Walsh Jesuit at Slater
- Revels leads Rossford to 54-37 win over Elmwood