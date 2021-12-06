Jim and Elaine (Gerken) Stainbrook 2021

Jim and Elaine (Gerken) Stainbrook

Jim and Elaine (Gerken) Stainbrook of Bowling Green, Ohio are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary on December 7, 2021. Jim was originally from Fostoria and Elaine was from Napoleon. They were married at Prout Chapel on the Bowling Green State University campus. They have seven sons, Mark (Abby), Drew (Melissa), Mike (Sarah), Matt (Andrea), Joe, Andrew, Bill (Sabrina) and eight grandchildren.

0
0
0
0
0