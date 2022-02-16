Ronald and Rebecca Dudley

Ronald and Rebecca Dudley.

Ronald and Rebecca Dudley (aka Nana & Papa), of Millbury Ohio, were married on February 15, 1997. They are blessed with 3 children and 4 grandsons. They celebrated in Hawaii with a 26 mile bicycle ride down the side of a volcano. Another 25 years? Yes please!

