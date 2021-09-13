Herbert Kratzer, a long time resident of Bowling Green, Ohio will celebrate his 101st birthday on September 15, 2021.
He and his wife, Virginia, just recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary. The couple has four children, Dennis, Lima; Douglas (Sheila), Bowling Green; Dana, Bowling Green; and Darla (Dave) Schulte, Bowling Green, four grandchildren, Christol (A.J.) Smith, Bradley Kratzer, and Sara and Seth Schulte, and five great grandchildren.
He spent three years in the Army Medical Corps during World War II and retired from First Federal Savings of Wood County after 37 years.
Cards can be sent to 103 Stonegate Circle, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.