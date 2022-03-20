Olive L. Todd

Olive L. Todd 

Olive L. Todd celebrated her 100th birthday on March 16, 2022. A native and lifelong resident of Bowling Green, Ohio, she was married for 70+ years to Loring W. Todd, Sr. until his passing in 2012. They raised four children in Bowling Green as well. Olive recently celebrated her big birthday with immediate family, including children, grandchildren and great grandchildren

