Robert C. Ladd of Pemberville, Ohio will be 100 on March 9. Born in Woodville in 1921. Last survivor of Class of 1939. He married Lois Rahe and happily married for 71 years until her passing in 2016. They had two children. Mary (Fred) Burkholder of Luckey and Charles (Jean) Ladd of Bowling Green. Oldest living of five generations having 6 great. great grand children. Post Master of Pemberville.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Special Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- BGSU student, who was alleged victim of hazing, has died
- Two killed in two-vehicle crash on US 6 and Ohio 199
- 2 women arrested for theft at Kroger
- Pole hits car on I-75
- Demolition planned for BGSU Administration Building
- Walmart employee cited for theft
- BGSU, BG police investigating 'alleged hazing activity'
- Updated: BGSU student remains hospitalized in alleged hazing incident
- Former doctor appears in court
- Tyson hit the lottery with Mike’s Party Mart
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.