Robert C. Ladd

Robert C. Ladd 

Robert C. Ladd of Pemberville, Ohio will be 100 on March 9. Born in Woodville in 1921. Last survivor of Class of 1939. He married Lois Rahe and happily married for 71 years until her passing in 2016. They had two children. Mary (Fred) Burkholder of Luckey and Charles (Jean) Ladd of Bowling Green. Oldest living of five generations having 6 great. great grand children. Post Master of Pemberville.

