Herbert Kratzer will celebrate his 100th birthday on September 15th.
Herb and his wife, Virginia, have been married 74 years and have four children, Dennis, Douglas, Dana, and Darla (Schulte), four grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.
He is a World War II vet, having served in the Army Medical Corps in England and France. He retired from First Federal Savings of Wood County as Executive Vice President in 1985.
To maintain social distancing the family has planned a honk, holler and wave parade on Sunday, September 13th from 2:00 – 2:30 through the parking lot of Trinity Church (next to the Courthouse). Cars (decorated if you wish) should line up facing west on Court Street and follow the signs. Anyone unable to attend but wishing to congratulate him can correspond to 103 Stonegate Circle, Bowling Green.