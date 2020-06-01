LaVerne Patten

LaVerne Patten

LaVerne Patten will celebrate her 100th birthday on June 6. She is the mother of Samuel, Pamela (Darl) Deeds, Valerie (Les) Whipple and Stanley (Rosemary) Patten, 7 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Her family and Briar Hill Health Campus will have a drive thru parade in her honor. Your gift of a card will be her treasure: Briar Hill Health Campus, 600 Sterling Dr., North Baltimore, OH 45872.

0
0
0
0
0