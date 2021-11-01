Evelyn Bockbrader

Evelyn Bockbrader left Pemberville to move closer to her family 20 years ago. She is 100 years old this month. Did she touch your life? If you wish, send a card/note to wish her Happy Birthday to celebrate this wonderful milestone. Please explain how you know her, too! Send to: 164 E Warrington Rd, Syracuse NY 13205.

