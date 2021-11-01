Evelyn Bockbrader left Pemberville to move closer to her family 20 years ago. She is 100 years old this month. Did she touch your life? If you wish, send a card/note to wish her Happy Birthday to celebrate this wonderful milestone. Please explain how you know her, too! Send to: 164 E Warrington Rd, Syracuse NY 13205.
