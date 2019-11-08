Middleton Township Homemakers — Group News - Sentinel-Tribune: Community

Middleton Township Homemakers — Group News

Posted: Friday, November 8, 2019 9:06 am

The Middleton Township Homemakers met on Nov. 4 at the home of Miriam Aufdenkamp. Seven members enjoyed making Christmas ornaments. They either made angels or stars which were made of felt. Each woman added her own embellishments. The ornaments were very lovely. Marian Frobose led the ladies in making the ornaments and also showed how to make Christmas favors made from candy.

A discussion was held about the upcoming Christmas party. It will be held Dec. 2 at 6:15 p.m. at the home of Kristel Asmus. Each member is to bring five $2 gifts to be exchanged at the party. The women are encouraged to bring along a quest.

