The middle school book group Pizza and Pages will meet virtually on Tuesday at 3 p.m. through Google Meet hosted by the Wood County District Public Library.
Pizza and Pages is a partnership between Bowling Green Middle School and the library. The group is open to all area 6th-8th graders.
The Children’s Place of the Wood County District Public Library has multiple copies of the pre-selected books available to check out through express service hours or curbside delivery. The titles are also available digitally through the WCDPL Overdrive Collection, the Ohio Digital Library, and Hoopla Digital.
To receive the link for the Google Meet, students must RSVP to the Children’s Place by emailing woodkids@wcdpl.org or calling 419-352-8253.
This month, the theme is historic pandemics. Youth can choose one or more of the following titles: “Fever 1793” by Laurie Halse Anderson, “Fever Year: The Killer Flu” of 1918 by Don Brown, “Chasing Secrets” by Gennifer Choldenko, “The Great Trouble” by Deborah Hopkinson or “A Death-Struck Year” by Makiia Lucier.
“Fever 1793” is the story of 16-year-old Matilda Cook, separated from her sick mother, who learns about perseverance and self-reliance when she is forced to cope with the horrors of a yellow fever epidemic in Philadelphia, 1793.
“Fever Year: The Killer Flu of 1918” is a non-fiction graphic novel account of the Influenza Pandemic of 1918, detailing the exceptionally violent spread of the disease worldwide and what made it so deadly.
“Chasing Secrets” is the story of 13-year-old Lizzie and her secret friend Noah and their plan to rescue Noah’s father from the quarantined Chinatown, and save everyone they love from contracting the plague that is spreading in 1900 San Francisco.
“The Great Trouble” is the story of Eel, an orphan, and his best friend Florrie who must help Dr. John Snow prove that cholera is spread through water, and not poisonous air, when an epidemic sweeps across their London neighborhood in 1854.
“A Death-Struck Year” is the story of 17-year-old Cleo, who leaves behind the comfort of her boarding school to work for the Red Cross when the Spanish influenza epidemic reaches Portland, Oregon, in 1918.
The discussion with staff from BGMS and WCDPL will include any or all of these titles. Students must have a stable internet connection and computer to attend.
For more information, call the Children’s Place at 419-352-8253.