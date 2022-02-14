Bill Ferguson calls his seventh-grade students the middle of the middle.
Ferguson has taught English at Bowling Green Middle School for 28 years. He is one of three Bowling Green teachers honored with a Bowling Green Kiwanis Club Inspirational Teachers of the Year award. Tomas Roman and Beth Vaughn will also be honored.
Ferguson, who received his award on Thursday, calls seventh grade “the middle of the middle” because that seems to be a forgotten year. A lot of kids knew they had him as a teacher, but don’t remember at which grade, he said.
For sixth graders, everything is fresh and new and still has that elementary vibe, he said. Eighth graders know everything, making them hard to teach.
“Seventh grade is that lost year,” Ferguson said. “Seventh-graders are their own beast.”
A Zanesville native, he graduated from Muskingum College with an English major and education minor and taught eighth grade in Bowling Green for one year.
“Their humor is weird,” he said about his seventh graders. “They think the dumbest things are funny … and their emotions veer with the wind. They’re so hard to keep up with.
“But they are wonderful. They think deeply. They have the same worries we that we do, they just can’t express them,” he said.
“They’re stuck in the middle of the middle, but they do see everything. They may not be paying attention when you want them to, but they’re watching when you don’t.”
They are simultaneously watching the world with equal amounts of cynicism and wide-eyed hope. They are showing us what the world could be like if we had more empathy in our natures, Ferguson said.
Every fall, he has his class read Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” He finds his students are more interested in the story and how people were treated and viewed by others in society.
An assignment he gave his students in December was to take 20 minutes to write what they would like changed in society and how they would go about making that change happen.
Climate change was the most popular answer from 103 students, followed by homelessness and poverty. But others focused on school shootings, lowering the voting age, increasing training for law enforcement officers, increasing cancer research, dress codes, world hunger and banning auto tune in popular music.
“I’m fascinated with what they come up with,” he said.
“I mean, auto tune?” Ferguson said. “It was a great essay, though.”
They may be the middle of the middle, but they are already showing they will shine in the community, he said about his students.
As homework, he asked club members to ask a young person they know what they are thinking about, and just listen without giving an opinion. Another task Ferguson gave them was to decide on an issue they would like to change.
Kiwanian Charlie Harper said when he was a kid, his biggest fear was nuclear war.
Now, youngsters are on social media and are aware of things, not all of which may be accurate, Ferguson said.
“They see so much it’s hard to filter,” he said. “I believe they are worried of what the future looks like.”
“The students just love his class. He comes in every day ready to do whatever he needs to do to help our kids,” said Michael Bechstein, assistant principal at the middle school.
“It’s very humbling, that’s for sure,” Ferguson said about winning the award. “I always feel that there are more people are deserving.”
Winning the award made him realize there are teachers he should nominate.
Ferguson spoke apologized if he went from topic to topic.
“The kids say I like to ramble, so now you’re going to see that,” he said.
His wife, Melanie, teaches eighth grade at the middle school.
He works with a team that inspires him, he said, and he thanked a group he calls “the thread,” which is a text group of educators past and present who inspire him daily.