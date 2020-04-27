A surprise guest gave morning announcements for St. Aloysius Catholic School students this morning.
Jim Harbaugh, who coaches football at the University of Michigan, led the prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance for the Bowling Green school.
Harbaugh and his brother John attended St. Al’s in the early 1970s when their dad, Jack, was assistant coach at Bowling Green State University.
One of the fathers at St. Al’s reached out to Jack Harbaugh in an attempt to give the kids a surprise, said Principal Andrea Puhl.
“A lot of them know who he is,” she said.
Former Ohio State University football coach Urban Meyer sent his kids to St. Al’s when he coached at BGSU.
“There’s a lot of rivalry,” Puhl said.
In his taped message, Harbaugh gave some advice.
“Attack this day,” he said, “with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind.”
Puhl said that since coronavirus has shut down St. Al’s, she did the morning announcements for about a week, then asked teachers to take over.
“I was just happy to have the teachers do it, but this was a nice surprise this morning,” she said.
Puhl said she is working on a some more surprise guests to do the morning announcements.
“We’re going to see what we can get together,” she said.
Harbaugh signed off with “have a great day and go blue.”