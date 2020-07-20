TOLEDO — The pandemic has heightened the need for and the role of nurses. The desire to help others and to have more secure employment is leading many to consider nursing as a career. Recent college graduates or those who have been out of college for some time who want to become a nurse have a faster option at Mercy College of Ohio.
In an ongoing effort to meet the demand for nurses and the changing needs of individuals who want to pursue a career in healthcare, Mercy College will offer an Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing for those who have a bachelor’s degree or higher in a degree field other than nursing. This new program will begin in May 2021 and applications for the 15-month program are now being accepted. Space is limited, and prerequisite coursework may be required.
“We are pleased to add this option for those who want to pursue a career in nursing. Mercy College has a high number of transfer students, some of whom already have degrees in other fields. This program provides them a faster path to become a nurse,” said Elizabeth Sprunk, PhD, MSN, RN, professor and dean of nursing.
The demand for nurses has reached levels not seen in over 80 years, and Mercy College is a top producer of pre-licensure nursing graduates in Ohio who make the eighth-highest salary in the state with an average annual salary at $51,100. Those not interested in the accelerated path can choose from a day or evening/weekend associate degree program or a bachelor’s degree program. Those who have an RN license can continue their education in RN-BSN and RN to MSN programs and for those who have a BSN, Mercy College offers a Master of Science in Nursing.
For more information visit www.mercycollege.edu or contact Admissions at admissions@mercycollege.edu or 888-80-MERCY.