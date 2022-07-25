You’ve seen them in every medical drama, the surgical technologist calmly and efficiently passing instruments to the surgeon. While the surgical technologist may have a small role in Hollywood productions, they are an important part of every surgery and are in high demand in Ohio hospitals.

In response to the need, Mercy College of Ohio, which is part of Mercy Health, has added an Associate of Applied Science in Surgical Technology to its healthcare degree offerings and is accepting applications for its inaugural class beginning in January.

0
0
0
0
0