TOLEDO — Mercy College of Ohio has received a four-year grant totaling $740,998 from The Health Resources and Services Administration to increase the number of peer support specialists and other behavioral health-related paraprofessionals who will be prepared to work with families impacted by opioid use and other substance abuse disorders.
These peer support specialists and other behavioral health-related paraprofessionals provide community-based services for people with mental illness or substance use disorder that promote recovery, self-determination, self-advocacy, well-being, and independence.
The grant will provide tuition assistance and stipends to students in Mercy College’s two-semester Community Health Worker program totaling up to $4,000. The CHW program will be enhanced and expanded to prepare students to meet the needs of recovering opioid addicts. After completing the CHW certificate, graduates will have the opportunity to be placed in one-year paid apprenticeships that will immerse them in hands-on experiences to further preparing them for careers.
These paid apprenticeships will also include an additional stipend of $7,500. CHW program graduates may be offered permanent employment following their time as an apprentice.
For more information visit www.mercycollege.edu or contact the admissions office at admissions@mercycollege.edu.