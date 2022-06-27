TOLEDO — Mercy College of Ohio has been awarded a $557,234 Primary Care Training and Enhancement – Physician Assistant Rural Training grant to increase clinical rotations for physician assistant students in primary care located in rural areas.
The grant will support Mercy College’s PA program from July 2022 through June 2027. It will be used to provide stipends for program participants who complete 12 weeks of clinical rotations in designated primary care settings; curricular modifications including enhanced instruction in telehealth; an interprofessional learning experience needs assessment; and interprofessional education opportunities for rural preceptors and clinical staff, along with PA students.
“We believe this will better equip our PA graduates to serve the unmet healthcare needs of rural communities and to increase the number of PAs entering the rural, primary care setting upon graduation,” said Mercy College President Susan Wajert.
Dr. Tara Jenner-Donaldson, clinical coordinator and assistant professor for the physician assistant program, will serve as the PCTE-PAR Project Director.
“This grant will provide Mercy College with the opportunity to meet the health workforce goal of increasing the number of primary care practitioners who are ready to practice in and lead the transformation of healthcare systems aimed at improving access, quality of care, and cost effectiveness in rural areas,” she said.
Prospective physician assistant students who want to practice in rural medicine are encouraged to apply for Mercy College’s Master of Physician Assistant Studies program to potentially participate in the Primary Care Training and Enhancement grant.
Admission requirements and program information are available at www.mercycollege.edu/mpas.
This project is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.