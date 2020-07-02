When we think of the word “health,” we may begin to ponder about our weight, how our body looks, or if we need to eat more fruits and vegetables.
We attribute the meaning of “health” to mean “physical health,” when in reality, it’s important to take into consideration one’s overall health or well-being.
Proper care of your mental health is essential to achieve this. It’s not very often you’ll hear that a making healthier choices for your body can help prevent the onset or worsening of anxiety or depression.
We always hear that healthy eating and exercise will prevent diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and other chronic health problems. Did you know that healthy eating and exercise can also help with your mental health? When you exercise, your brain releases many neurotransmitters that actually help to decrease symptoms of depression and improve your mood.
Also, there is a strong relationship between having mental health problems and having gastrointestinal symptoms like heartburn, indigestion, acid reflux, bloating, pain, constipation and/or diarrhea.
So how can you improve both your physical and mental health? Some ways to help alleviate symptoms of poor physical and mental health include:
• Managing stress: Often, we find ourselves overcommitted, overworked, and overcompensating. Take some time for yourself by being realistic about your commitments and meditate each morning to begin your day with a clear mind.
• Getting well-rested sleep: Sleep is fundamental for both a healthy mind and body, and helps to energize you once your wake the next day. Some tips for a good night sleep include avoiding eating right before bed, getting rid of anything in your bedroom that is distracting, and nap “smart” by taking it before 3p.m. for only one hour.
• Avoid smoking: This has a negative impact on both mental and physical health. Many believe that this will help with mental problems when in reality, the effects are short term. Instead of turning to tobacco, try finding other ways to eliminate stress like utilizing talk therapy, going for a walk/jog, or listening to loud music.
We can see the connection between physical and mental health, but we still tend to avoid mentioning the importance of mental health in the same way we do for physical health. If you broke your arm, would you avoid going to see a doctor? Normalizing the importance of seeing a mental health professional is key to getting people the help that they need. And help is here.
If you are interested in mental health services in Wood County, dial 211 to be connected to services for mental health and addiction treatment today. If you are in immediate need of help, dial the Wood County Crisis Line at 419-502-HOPE (4673).
Your mental health is just as important as your physical health.
(Courtney Rice, MSW, LSW, is manager of marketing and communications, National Alliance Mental Illness Wood County.)