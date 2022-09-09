Senior Center 2021

File. A board members tour the new Wood County Senior Center Building.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

A memory care facility that has been in the making for years in Bowling Green has not been forgotten.

At the August meeting, the Wood County Committee on Aging agreed to go along with the release of state fund totalling $35,432 for staffing and supplies. The money is from Older American Act funds.

