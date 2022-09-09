A memory care facility that has been in the making for years in Bowling Green has not been forgotten.
At the August meeting, the Wood County Committee on Aging agreed to go along with the release of state fund totalling $35,432 for staffing and supplies. The money is from Older American Act funds.
The memory care center will be located within the Wood County Senior Center on South Grove Street.
“We need to do something to get that adult daycare open,” said Denise Niese, executive director of the committee on aging.
MemoryLane Care Services will operate the day care, which will be available to those with dementia or head trauma.
It’s estimated that it will take around $100,000 total to get the center operating, Niese said.
According to the MemoryLane Care website, the Adult Day Center provides structured, person-centered, and therapeutic activities to adults experiencing cognitive impairment related to chronic conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias.
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Heard several positions are open. They include site managers for the Northeast and North Baltimore sites, maintenance coordinator, program and outreach specialist and program and enrichment specialist. The Northeast center has gone to part-time hours.
Annette Wells, the North Baltimore site manager, has been hired as the new director of the Wood County Museum.
• Heard the credit card terminal for payments for classes only is progressing. A 3.5% convenience fee will be automatically added to each payment to cover processing costs. Donations for meals will not be permitted via credit cards.
• Heard Senior Day attendance at the Wood County Fair was slightly impacted by the weather. There were 520 lunches served under the tent.
• Met Keith Whitacre, the new finance director. He had been a driver for the committee on aging for the last four years. Previously, he had been an audit team leader for Comerica and also worked for MidAm Bank.
• Heard the nominating committee is reviewing nine nominations for the board.