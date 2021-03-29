PERRYSBURG — The pool of candidates for the new president of Owens Community College has been whittled to three.
The Owens Community College Board of Trustees’ President Search Ad Hoc Committee has announced three finalists in the national search for the next president.
The three candidates are scheduled for virtual campus visits this week, with open forums for the community, faculty, staff and students.
The three finalists for consideration:
Brandon Roderick Tucker is associate vice president of Workforce & Community Development at Washtenaw Community College, Michigan.
Tucker leads the college’s efforts to connect with industry and community to develop opportunities and partnerships that support enrollment, apprenticeships, workforce development and alternative revenue goals.
He previously served as the academic dean for the Advanced Technology & Public Services Careers division. In this role, Tucker served as the academic and administrative leader for the division which has nearly 2,000 students in both associate degree and certificate program areas, including automotive services, auto body repair, advanced manufacturing, construction technology, welding and fabrication, HVAC, criminal justice, early childhood education and the police academy.
He will be available during a virtual community forum Tuesday from 8:30-9:30 a.m.
Laura Treanor is provost at Vincennes University, Indiana. During her leadership, the institution was notified of its eligibility for two Aspen Prize awards that are based on improvements in graduation rates, student success and equitable student success. Under her leadership, transfer partnerships have increased and year-over-year growth in dual credit partnerships have also increased.
She oversees two of the most successful work-based learning programs in Southwest Indiana: the Toyota Advanced Manufacturing Technician Program and the Amazon Mechatronics Apprenticeship Program. The most recent partnership being forged is in cooperation with two local school districts and a regional development foundation, which is the launch of an Online Early College model designed to make college more accessible to students.
She will be available for a virtual community forum Thursday from 8:30-9:30 a.m.
Dione Dorsey Somerville is executive vice president at Hawkeye Community College, Iowa. Among her accomplishments, she leads the college’s coronavirus response, including helping provide leadership to academic affairs during the six-month vacancy of the provost position.
Prior to Hawkeye, Somerville was vice president for student affairs at Bloomsburg University in Pennsylvania. Somerville provided leadership to create the Center for Leadership and Engagement, Center for Diversity and Inclusion, modernize Greek Life, expand intercollegiate athletics, facilitate assessment, and complete fundraising efforts. Somerville provided leadership during the university Master Plan process, the revitalization of university housing and the completion of Soltz Hall, a $61.4 million multi-function building inclusive of the mailroom, bookstore, integrative learning, two dining venues and nearly 400 suite-style beds.
She will be available for a virtual community forum Friday from 8:30-9:30 a.m.
Additional informatio, including finalists’ bios and how to access the community forums, can be found by visiting www.owens.edu/president-search/.