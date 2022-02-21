Families, students, teachers and children’s book lovers are invited to the Wood County District Public Library’s Meet the Author program with Caldecott Award-winning author and illustrator of “We Are Water Protectors,” Carole Lindstrom and Michaela Goade. This author and illustrator duo will give a presentation on April 2 at 11 a.m. in the Atrium.
The Randolph Caldecott Medal annually recognizes the preceding year’s most distinguished American picture book for children. The winner of the 2021 Caldecott Medal, “We Are Water Protectors,” is inspired by Indigenous-led movements across North America and is a rallying cry to safeguard Earth’s water from harm and corruption.
This is an opportunity for teachers and students to meet and listen to an award-winning author and illustrator, and a chance for children to meet their favorite book’s creators.
During the program, there will be a book discussion where Lindstrom and Goade will discuss the creation of “We Are Water Protectors,” followed by a question-and-answer session and a book signing. Books will be available for purchase from the Friends of the Library. Goade will be virtually present while Lindstrom will be visiting in person.
Registration is required, and seating is limited. To register, call 419-352-8253, email woodkids@wcdpl.org, or visit wcdpl.org.