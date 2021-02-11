The Wood County District Public Library is hosting a Live Online! Meet the Author series featuring well-known authors throughout the winter. The second author in this series, Hannah Dennison, is the author of mystery novels such as the Honeychurch Hall Mysteries, the Vicky Hill Mysteries, and her newest novel, “Death at High Tide,” the first book in the new Island Sisters Mysteries series.
Dennison has been an obituary reporter, antiques dealer, private jet flight attendant and Hollywood story analyst. As an avid mystery fan, she taught a mystery writing workshop at the UCLA Extension Writers’ Program in Los Angles.
Anyone who enjoy crime fiction on the cozy side in the tradition of golden-age British mystery mavens with an added dash of charm and madcap humor, should mark the calendar to meet Dennison on March 10 at 11 a.m.
“I love having this opportunity to connect readers with the authors they love,” said Kristin Wetzel, information services coordinator. “Hannah Dennison writes cozy mysteries with characters you will want to spend more time with.”
This event is free to the public. Library patrons can check out Dennison’s books at the library or using the WCDPL Overdrive Collection and Hoopla app. Contact woodref@wcdpl.org or call 419-352-5050 to reserve your spot and for information on how to join the call. For more information visit wcdpl.org/live-online