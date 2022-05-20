Join the Wood County District Public Library to meet Northwest Ohio author Mark Zimmerman on June 23 at 7 p.m. in Meeting Room A&B at the library, 251 N. Main St.
Author of “Eli: The Phenom’s Story, A Historical Novel of the 1946 Baseball Season,” a fictional novel based on a true story about the Cleveland Indians, Zimmerman is a former Freddie Falcon (and 15-year Freddie and Frieda mentor) and morning show host.
Sports fiction and historical fiction readers, along with aspiring authors and general fiction reads, will love listening to Zimmerman as he discusses his book and answers questions.
Registration is required. To register, call 419-352-5050, email woodref@wcdpl.org, or register online at wcdpl.org.