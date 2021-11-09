The Wood County Museum will host a meet and greet and book signing event with Robert Kroeger, author of “Historic Barns of Ohio” on Friday from noon-2 p.m. at the Wood County Museum. This event is free for Wood County Historical Society members and $5 for non-members.
Kroeger’s book “Historic Barns of Ohio” features old barns in paintings and essays of each of Ohio’s 88 counties. Kroeger will be doing a free painting demonstration, followed by him telling stories behind these old barns and a book signing.
Following the painting demo and book signing, a raffle drawing is taking place for a couple of Kroeger’s barn paintings. Raffle tickets are $5/one ticket and $20/five tickets.
The book, “Historic Barns of Ohio” is available for sale in the Museum Gift Shop. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Wood County Historical Society.
Kroeger paints in oil with palette knives, producing a thick texture, called impasto. The paintings are framed in old barn siding, sometimes from the barn painted, which adds a touch of nostalgia. The rustic frames, often oak, yellow poplar, beech, or walnut, are made by the artist. There will also be various paintings of historic barns from Ohio, Idaho and other states on display during the event.
To make reservations, visit woodcountyhistory.org or call 419-352-0967.