Meet Edgar-nominated author Robin Yocum with the Wood County District Public Library, 251 N. Main St., on Sept. 8 at 2 p.m. in meeting room C.
Yocum will discuss his career as a writer and talks about his newest book, “The Sacrifice of Lester Yates.”
Known for his fiction set in the Ohio River Valley, Yocum’s books have been named Book of the Year by USA Book News finalists for the Edgar Award and the Silver Falchion Award for best adult mystery. He’s also been on the Barnes & Noble No. 1 bestseller list for multiple novels.
Robin joined the Columbus Dispatch in 1980. He worked at the paper for 11 years, including six years as the senior reporter on the investigative desk. He won more than 30 local, state and national journalism awards in categories ranging from investigative reporting to feature writing. He grew up in the Ohio River village of Brilliant, Ohio, and is a graduate of Bowling Green State University.