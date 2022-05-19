Find out how scientists at Bowling Green State University care for sharks and other aquatic wildlife, and what are they learning from them, at the Wood County District Public Library and BGSU June 14 at 10:30 a.m. in Meeting Room A&B at the Bowling Green library.
During this program, families will meet Matthew Partin, Ph.D., teaching professor and marine lab curator, along with Kevin Neves, Ph.D., Marine Biologist from the BGSU Department of Biological Sciences.
Learn how they got interested in studying the ocean as kids, and the work they do at BGSU to help our waterways. Registration is required. To register, call 419-352-8253, email woodkids@wcdpl.org, or register online at wcdpl.org.