After 36 years in education, Melanie Garbig has retired from Bowling Green City Schools.
Garbig’s last official day is today, after spending the last four years as executive director of pupil services.
Garbig joined the Bowling Green district in 1995 as a guidance counselor for Conneaut, Milton and Ridge elementaries.
She spent four years as the guidance counselor at the high school and she was named principal at Crim Elementary in 2011.
“We did a lot in those six years,” Garbig said. “The whole addition that was put on there. All the teachers that moved over and all the kids that moved over.”
Milton Elementary was closed at the end of the 2010-11 school year and Ridge Elementary followed in 2013. Students from those schools were placed in the district’s remaining three elementaries, including Crim.
Garbig, who lives in Perrysburg, said she has loved every position she has had.
“I think that the most fun was probably the high school guidance. The most fun and challenging was as principal,” she said. “Would I go back to any of them? Yes. I probably miss the principal stuff more than anything.”
She said she picked education because she has always loved and been drawn to kids. Garbig was a babysitter from the time she could start and babysat for large families of six or seven kids and enjoyed every minute of it.
Special education became her interest, due to having a relative with a child with Down syndrome.
“I was around him often and I started to get interested in more of that area just from interacting with that child,” she said. “I think I was always meant to be around kids.”
Before coming to Bowling Green, Garbig taught adult basic education at Penta Career Center for two years, and fifth grade and special needs at Bath Local in the Lima School District for five years. She also taught students with disabilities in Hardin Northern Local Schools and at the Oakwood Forensic Center in Lima.
Garbig said she had 10 years’ experience teaching when her husband, Dennis, was transferred to Northwest Ohio and the high school guidance job was a good step to get into the Bowling Green system.
She said she never considered a career other than teaching.
“My husband will tell you that every job I ever had, I loved. He’s like, ‘I’ve never met anyone who loved everything they did,’” she said. “It’s true. No matter what position it was … every one of them had something about it that made it special, that made it what I wanted to do.”
Being at Bowling Green as long as she has, she has developed relationships with many people, and it will be those people that she will miss most in retirement.
“I’m from Perrysburg but I’ve always said I feel like my community is Bowling Green.”
The kids over the years have changed, particularly in the past 10 years. She thinks it has to do with technology – kids are exposed to so much more than they ever were before.
“The simple life is not so simple anymore. I think the world just moves way fast and doesn’t give kids the time to grow up. Everybody is expected to grow up quicker than they should. Nobody really has time to be a kid and I think that has affected them.”
Testing in schools has led to more pressure as well.
As an elementary principal, she saw the focus on the Third Grade Reading Guarantee, which took the fun out of learning and teaching, Garbig said.
“For some of us who have been around for a while, it was not like that at the beginning,” she said.
Superintendent Francis Scruci said that Garbig’s experience is irreplaceable.
“One of Melanie’s strengths that will be sorely missed will be the relationships she has built with students and families,” he said. “She had a true heart for what was best for kids.”
Garbig is sure there are things she would have loved to accomplish that she didn’t have time for, but said she felt she has done a lot during her time in the district.
She initiated working on the social-emotional curriculums and Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports, as well as getting nurses into the school buildings.
Garbig hopes the district will take everything that has been done for the wellness and mental health support of students, bring it together and make it a powerful program for students.
“I feel good about leaving here knowing that the district is open to really looking at that and understanding that is a priority for our students.”
“She’s established a framework and the district is going to continue down that path,” Scruci said.
Garbig is a native of Darke County and has three adult children and two dogs. She plans to stay in Perrysburg with husband, Dennis, who retired a year ago.
She said her number one reason for retiring now is that her husband is retired. Number two is the year just spent in the coronavirus pandemic environment.
Life is short, she said.
“I don’t want to be that person that would ever not feel like coming into work every day. This is the first year ever I ever felt like I didn’t love, love my job.”
Garbig earned her bachelor of science degree in education from Ohio State University and her master of science in education from the University of Dayton. She earned her administrative license from Bowling Green State University.
She said she is keeping her options open but has not thought about future employment.
She has certification as a K-8 teacher, a K-12 intervention specialist, school counselor and administrator.
“I can do about anything,” Garbig said. “I’m keeping my options open.”