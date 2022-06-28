Meals for Bowling Green City Schools students will cost more this fall.
At its June 21 meeting, the board of education approved the price increases to start with the 2022-23 school year.
• Elementary student breakfast will increase 40 cents to $1.50
• Secondary student breakfast will increase 25 cents to $2
• Adult lunches will increase 25 cents to $4.25
• Elementary student lunches will increase 50 cents to $2.75
• Secondary student lunches will increase 50 cents to $3.05
• High school student lunches will increase 65 cents to $3.50
The federal waivers that made school lunches free for students during the 2021-22 school year end June 30, food service Director Tabitha Hiler-Young said.
“All of our schools will be returning to paid lunches as no school qualified for the community eligibility provision,” she said.
Hiler-Young encouraged all families to apply for the Free and Reduced Priced Meal program to see if their student qualifies for free or reduced priced lunches.
According to the USDA website, if a family is earning at or below current income eligibility guidelines, it is encouraged to fill out a school meal application. If the family receives Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, all children who attend school automatically qualify for free school meals. Participation in other federal assistance programs, including Temporary Assistance for Needy Families also provides automatic eligibility. If a family is eligible for unemployment compensation or the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, it also may be eligible for free or reduced-price school meals.
Applications can be found on the district’s website, https://www.bgcs.k12.oh.us/, under “Parents.”
Applications will be available after July 1, Hiler-Young said.
A letter will be sent to families alerting them to the application process, she said.