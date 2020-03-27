FINDLAY — The University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum will be taking kids on a virtual adventure every Tuesday and Thursday at 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. with Mazza Museum’s Virtual Storytime videos.
The morning story will be fun and upbeat and our evening story will help you wind down for the night.
As part of the University of Findlay’s proactive approach to combating COVID-19, the museum is not open to the public at this time.
“We would like to share just a bit of our collection through these stories at a time when they are needed most," said Benjamin Sapp, Mazza Museum director.
Stories to be read include "Heartland" by Diane Siebert, "Illustrated" by Wendel Minor and "Goodnight, Goodnight Construction Site" by Sherri Duskey and Tom Lichtenheld. Find the complete collection of Mazza Museum’s Virtual Storytime videos at they are published Mazza Museum’s website.
To learn more about the University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum, visit http://www.mazzamusuem.org/virtualstorytime. For more information on Mazza Museum’s Virtual Storytime, contact Natasha Lancaster at lancastern@findlay.edu or 419-434-4345.