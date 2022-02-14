FINDLAY — The University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum will be offering a new after-school program series focusing on STEAM education.
Available for children in grades five-eight, the six-week program will consist of one session per week beginning Feb. 22 at Mazza’s Joseph and Judith Conda STEAM Education Center. Cost of registration is $175 per student and covers all six courses in the series. Registration closes Sunday.
This six-week, STEAM focused after-school program is designed for the innovators of tomorrow. Faculty and staff will lead each session. Students who attend all six sessions will earn a lab coat and will be invited to attend a lab coat ceremony.
Sessions include:
Pigments – The Science of Color: Feb 22, 6-8 p.m.
Hands in Motion: April 12, 6-8 p.m.
Waste to Energy: March 8, 6-8 p.m.
Rockets & Racecars: March 22, 6-8 p.m.
What about Wastewater?: April 26, 6-7:30 p.m.
Planetarium Show & Lab Coat Ceremony: May 10, 6-8 p.m.
Register online on the Mazza Museum’s STEAM Club webpage. For more information, contact Heather Sensel, education manager at the Mazza Museum, at senselh@findlay.edu or 419-434-4777.