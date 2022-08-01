Through a recent accreditation review from the Higher Learning Commission, Maumee and Sandusky city schools can now create pathways at their high schools for students to complete an associate degree through the College Credit Plus program at Bowling Green State University.

Both districts currently offer more than 30 hours of college credit courses, which is more than half of what is required for an associate degree. As part of the review process designating them as additional BGSU locations, the districts can continue adding courses onsite with approved high school teachers to reach the 60-plus credit hours needed for an associate degree.

0
0
0
0
0