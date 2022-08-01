Through a recent accreditation review from the Higher Learning Commission, Maumee and Sandusky city schools can now create pathways at their high schools for students to complete an associate degree through the College Credit Plus program at Bowling Green State University.
Both districts currently offer more than 30 hours of college credit courses, which is more than half of what is required for an associate degree. As part of the review process designating them as additional BGSU locations, the districts can continue adding courses onsite with approved high school teachers to reach the 60-plus credit hours needed for an associate degree.
“This is extremely beneficial for both the districts and students,” said Holly Cipriani, associate director of Pre-College Programs at BGSU. “As long as the districts have credentialed teachers, they can continue to build onto what they’ve already started. Providing students the opportunity to earn a BGSU associate degree without leaving their high school is an incredible advantage.”
Maumee and Sandusky are the first two districts to receive this designation of the 38 that are a part of the university’s CCP program. Both districts have partnered with BGSU since Ohio’s CCP program started in 2015.
“This designation means we will receive additional support from BGSU to develop a complete associate degree pathway so our students will have the opportunity to graduate with their high school diploma and BGSU associate degree simultaneously,” said Matthew Dick, Maumee High School principal.
The same option will be available for Sandusky High School students.
“This approval for Sandusky High School, coupled with the recently launched Sandusky Promise scholarship, are part of a commitment from BGSU to help the district’s students complete their degree,” said Rob Drapcho, director of enrollment management at BGSU Firelands. “The original iteration of today’s BGSU Firelands started with BGSU classes being taught in Sandusky High School classrooms, so this designation is fitting of our longstanding partnership.”
About 2,400 students participate annually in the CCP program at BGSU.