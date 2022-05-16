MAUMEE — First Presbyterian Church of Maumee will be concluding its 2021-22 Afternoon Recital Series on Thursday at 1 p.m., with a program featuring soprano Eboné Waweru.
Waweru is a regular performer with Toledo Opera and many other churches and community theater productions throughout the city of Toledo. In spring of 2017 she was awarded first place in the advanced adult division at the Ohio National Association of Teachers of Singing Auditions.
The University of Toledo graduate has been the soprano soloist in John Rutter’s Requiem, Mozart’s Mass in C minor, Beethoven’s Choral Fantasy and John Rutter’s Gloria Magnificat Te Deum. Her lead roles include the dynamic and feisty Deloris Van Cartier in Sister Act, Mrs. Muller in Doubt a Parable by John Patrick Shanley, Sarah in Ragtime, Gary Coleman in Avenue Q, the Queen of the Night in Mozart’s The Magic Flute and Sonja Glawari in the Merry Widow by Franz Léhar.
The program will feature arias, art songs, spirituals and showtunes. Kristen Woodard, director of worship and music at the church, will accompany.
The recital is free and last about 50 minutes. All are welcome to attend. The 2022-23 season will begin in the fall.
For more information, visit firstpresmaumee.org or call 419-893-0223.