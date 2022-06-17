MAUMEE — The Maumee-BG Elks presented a $14,000 grant to the Sunshine Communities Inc., a 501(c)3 in Northwest Ohio that enriches the lives of people with developmental disabilities, including residential services.
The presentation was May 31.
Shannon Bova, chief community relations officer with Sunshine Communities, said that this year’s grant enables Sunshine to purchase new mechanical lifts, which will help increase the quality of life for residents, including medical and ambulatory assistance.
This grant was made possible through funding from the Ohio Elks Association Cerebral Palsy Grant program. This year marks the 36th year of the Maumee-BG Elks supporting Sunshine Communities, totally over $272,000 over the years.
To get involved with this or other Elks Lodge projects, email Grants Manager Kathy Jackson at Elks1850@maumeeelks.com. For more information about how the Elks invest in local communities, visit the Elks National Foundation website at elks.org/enf/community or the Ohio Elks website at ohioelks.com.