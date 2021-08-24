The Wood County Committee on Aging Inc. will be holding a “Matter of Balance” course at the Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., every Tuesday from Sept. 14-Nov. 2 from 1-3 p.m.
This eight-week evidence-based course costs $15 and includes a manual for training purposes and a certificate upon completion of the course.
During this class participants will learn to view falls as controllable, set goals for increasing activity, make changes to reduce fall risk at home, and exercise to increase strength and balance.
Contact the Programs Department of WCCOA to register by calling 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935, or by e-mailing programs@wccoa.net.