PERRYSBURG — The school district will not require masks in class, but the administration is suggesting they be used by people who are not vaccinated.
Masks will be required on buses, said Superintendent Tom Hosler at Tuesday’s board of education meeting.
“Perrysburg Schools strongly recommends that those who are unvaccinated wear masks while in school,” Hosler said.
Last year masks, in and outside classrooms, were mandated.
“We are having to continue to be vigilant with what we are doing to protect kids, and also to keep them in school. Because if we are careless, what we are going to find is lots of kids out with quarantining and missing school. We want to avoid that,” Hosler said.
The statement was part of a coronavirus update presented to the board on the 2021-22 School Year DRAFT Guidance.
Several penalties for refusing to wear a mask are possible, which apply to all public transportation.
Hosler said that school officials are researching if fines can be imposed for not wearing masks on the bus. He said that the district has been able to confirm only airline-related penalties have been enforced, but the restrictions also apply to all public buses. Because Perrysburg Schools is a public school, the mandate and possible fines, would apply. The range of fines is $250 to $1,500 per incident.
Hosler said that masks will be provided if a rider does not have one and refusing to wear it could result in the student losing bus use. Students still have the option of walking to school and being dropped off by parents.
Hosler is stressing flexibility for the school year, because the various agencies are basing changes on the number and severity of current COVID-19 cases. The Wood County Health Department on Monday recommended everyone, including those who are vaccinated, wear masks indoors.
Vaccination rates for residents in the 43551 zip code is 67.32% for the total populations and 79.64% for the eligible population. That is defined as people having at least one dose of the vaccine as of July 28.
Hosler also addressed comments that the district has received from parents comparing the schools to businesses.
He pointed out several differences for schools, the primary issue being the compulsory attendance requirement from state law.
“Families with children who are at higher risk or otherwise health compromised must attend school. While these families may choose to not eat, shop or use services of a business, depending on their COVID-19 response, they do not have that option with schools,” Hosler said.
There are plans for meeting the needs of medically fragile students. As part of that plan, students and employees may request a school district-provided KN95 mask using the following link: https://forms.gle/zEvs5zYKA4iokzgM8 .
The team may create a health plan for students who are medically fragile based on the district’s physician input form, which could include preferential seating and mask guidance.
Hosler also recommended that families with children at risk reach out to the school nurse or principal for more information.