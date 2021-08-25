PERRYSBURG — Masking is going to be required at Perrysburg Schools for all students and staff starting Thursday.
Superintendent Tom Hosler sent out a letter at the end of the school day on Wednesday stating that “all employees, students and visitors will be required to wear a mask while inside any of the Perrysburg Schools facilities regardless of vaccination status.”
The requirement is in response to the rapid increase in the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19.
In a follow-up interview Hosler clarified the reasoning the district used in making the decision.
“This time around, this variant, it’s behaving somewhat differently than last year. We were hoping we wouldn’t be here. We’re taking these steps to take a layered approach now, to avoid more disruptive measures later. We want to avoid a high number of students quarantined, alternating schedules and virtual learning for all students,” Hosler said.
“We understand that this is a hot topic for many people, but our goal is to avoid really disruptive things down the road.”
The letter stressed flexibility and stated the board of education’s continued igoal, “to keep our students and employees healthy and our buildings open so learning may continue in a face-to-face environment.”
The statistics used to make the decision are as follows, as of Tuesday:
• 16 students in Perrysburg Schools have COVID-19.
• 11 of the 16 students with COVID-19 are in grades kindergarten through sixth.
This has resulted in 81 students being quarantined, with 41 of those at the K-6 elementary/Hull Prairie Intermediate level.
Last year, the school district reached a cumulative total of more than 16 students with COVID-19 six weeks into the year.
“More concerning, it was not until the 12th week of school last year that the K-6 elementary/HPI level reached a cumulative total of 11 students with COVID-19. We did not reach 81 student quarantines until the fourth week of school last year,” Hosler stated in the letter.
Additionally, new contact tracing guidelines have been shared with school districts across Ohio.
An updated Continuity of Service Plan with a summary of the new protocols and contact tracing guidelines is on the school district website.
The letter also references how school buildings were closed last year because there were not enough employees to operate the schools and teach classes because of isolation and quarantine needs. There continues to be a shortage in the substitution pool.
Guidelines for isolation and quarantines are also referenced in the letter.
“For a moment, let’s suspend the debate as to the efficacy of masks. In terms of the quarantines and keeping schools open, wearing a mask will keep students and employees in the classroom under the quarantine guidelines,” Hosler stated, referencing the Ohio Department of Health’s quarantine guidelines.
“Please know that this is not where we want to be,” Hosler stated. “This decision is based on our primary goal of keeping students in class and keeping schools open. We do not want to return to virtual learning.”
The letter also shows a measure of hope as it points to the COVID-19 status in other communities and the speed at which it has accelerated in them, with a decrease in cases after 5-8 weeks.
The latest figures from the state, Wood County and the 43551 zip code were also referenced:
• On Aug. 25, the Ohio Department of Health reported 4,600 cases in one day, which is above the 7 day average of 2,860. The Cincinnati and Columbus areas are reporting the spread of more COVID-19 cases among children.
• According to the Wood County Health Department website, the two-week average of 20 new COVID-19 cases per day is a 94% increase from the average two weeks ago. This type of increase is consistent with what is occurring across the state.
• In the 43551 zip code between Aug. 1 and 24, there have been 15 cases among children who are aged 5-11 years old.