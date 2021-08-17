TONTOGANY — Due to rising coronavirus cases, Otsego Local Schools will pivot and require masks in class.
In a letter to the community on Tuesday, Superintendent Adam Koch said that masks will keep kids in school.
“Based on the current guidelines outlined by our county and state health departments it is becoming very clear that in order to have our students in school consistently and reduce the negative and disruptive effects of having to quarantine students out of school for long periods of time, masks need to be worn,” he said.
The board of education last week approved a plan that recommended/encouraged that masks be worn at school while indoors.
“This plan also stated that we may change this based on new data and information. Since that meeting, the Wood County Health Department has released formal guidelines that outline quarantining procedures for schools and the county has moved to a level four (high transmission) status,” Koch wrote.
“We know that being in school is critical to a child’s overall health and well being and we remain dedicated to having our students in school to learn, interact with peers and participate in extracurricular activities. From the start of this pandemic, we have worked tirelessly to stay open and allow for your children to attend school in person every day and support their intellectual, physical, and mental health and well-being. Our collective efforts and sacrifices last year united us as a community and helped provide an amazing and supportive environment for our students.”
Koch said it was a difficult decision.
“As COVID-19 numbers in our area and across our state continue to grow and the threat of a new variant becomes more and more real, I am faced with one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make as the superintendent of Otsego Local Schools. Masks or no masks?
“I am not a politician, a medical professional, or a health expert. I am just a guy who has grown to love and cherish this school and community. I know the value of what Otsego has to offer and I want our kids here every day learning and being active in the things they love. The decision boils down to what is the best course of action that keeps our kids safe and in-person and has the least negative impact on our mission and goals.”
Wearing masks indoors will allow Otsego to operate as close to normal as possible and virtually eliminate the need to quarantine students out of school, Koch said.
“Teachers will be able to better serve students through more interactive and engaging lessons such as small groups, labs, and hands-on learning activities. Moreover, students will have the freedom and ability to socialize and participate in the activities they love.
“The guidelines from the health department are clear and simple, if you come in close contact with a person infected with COVID-19 but you are wearing a mask, you do not have to be quarantined and you can remain in school.”
The mask mandate goes into effect on Monday and requires face coverings indoors and on buses. This includes all indoor athletic events and at open house.
“Let me assure you that I do not make this decision lightly. I know that COVID-19 and mask-wearing is an issue of passionate debate in our school district and across the nation. I respect each side of the debate and please understand that the district will continue to monitor our data to determine our guidelines as we move forward,” Koch said. “This decision is not a permanent one and we can change this requirement if things move in the right direction but the next few weeks will be critical in determining our next course of action.”